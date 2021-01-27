Nancy S. Virts, 79, went home to be with her Lord, daughters by her side, on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Born Nov. 4, 1941, Nancy was married to the late Gary M. Virts for 40 years and was the daughter of the late James and Freda Shriver.
Nancy was a founding member of Faith Baptist Church in Knoxville, Maryland, where she taught Bible studies and was a choir member for many years. She earned her bachelor’s degree from The University of Maryland and her master’s degree from Hood College. She was a dedicated teacher of 30 years at Brunswick Elementary School, devoted to her students, before retiring in 2001.
While raising her family, Nancy and Gary enjoyed many years camping and having get-togethers with their friends and family. Nancy was an avid Terps fan and enjoyed reading, singing and traveling. She also served as part of the WV Emmaus Community. She spread love and laughter with everyone she met. However, Nancy’s greatest joy was spending time with her four grandchildren.
Surviving Nancy are two daughters, Chris Chevalier (James), of Middletown, Delaware, and Susan Miller (Donn), of Hollywood, Maryland; four grandchildren, Matthew Miller (Megan), of Sterling, Virginia, Daniel Chevalier, of Charlotte, North Carolina, Kathryn Miller of Lillington, North Carolina, and Joshua Chevalier, of Newark, Delaware; two sisters, Janet Johnston, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, and Katherine Shriver (Fred Gang), of Winchester, Virginia; nephew, James Johnston, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; and niece, Melinda Niles (Tim), of Hampstead, Maryland.
The family will have a gathering at Faith Baptist Church, 2212 Jefferson Pike Knoxville, MD 21758 from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, with services to follow at noon. Interment will be held at Union Cemetery, Lovettsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.