Nancy Sexton

Nancy Rita S. Sexton, 95, of Frederick, passed away April 4, 2022.
Nancy was born October 14, 1926 in Catonsville, Maryland, to the late Henry and Edna Amanda (Ray) Stromberg. She was the middle child of seven, and was preceded in death by her older sisters, Peggy Snellinger, Ann Stromberg, Betty Jane Rebecca Feild; younger sister, Jean Tab Hamilton; and younger brothers, Anthony Stromberg and Henry M. Stromberg.
Nancy attended Maryland Institute College of Art and worked in advertising in Baltimore prior to her marriage. After settling in Frederick in 1965, she worked for the Frederick News-Post, among other jobs. She married Francis W. Sexton in August 1955, and she traveled to Europe and Asia with him. Nancy was an avid seamstress, and enjoyed many arts and crafts. Nancy enjoyed her large collection of Pog knick knacks and many feline companions.
She is survived by her two children, Andrew Sexton, and Mary Patricia Sexton; and longtime friend, Diane Julian; plus numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Services will be private for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Frederick County Hospice Care.