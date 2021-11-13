Nancy Sinclair Maul, 88, died peacefully Monday, Nov. 8, with her family at her side. Nancy (Carman) Sinclair Maul was born July 2, 1933, in Brooklyn, New York, to George Hopkins Sinclair Sr. and Mildred Carman Sinclair. She was married for 65 years to her college sweetheart, Robert Conrad Maul, who held her hand as she passed.
Nancy grew up in Brooklyn and graduated from Midwood High School in 1951. It was there that she developed her lifelong passion for choral music. She attended Brooklyn College, where she majored in English and joined the Kappa Delta sorority. She was most proud to have traveled to the sorority’s national convention in the early 1950s to stand up for racial equality and diversity within her sorority.
After graduating from Brooklyn College, Nancy married Robert Maul in 1956, and she raised their two daughters, Katherine Sinclair Maul (Buki) and Allison Carman Maul (Spaccasi), in Huntington, NY. She was a devoted mother, an avid seamstress, a Girl Scout leader and member of the Huntington Choral Society. As her family grew up, she worked at Huntington High School, where she was a much beloved administrative assistant.
After retirement, Nancy and Bob moved to Buck’s County, Pennysylvania, where they met wonderful friends — and where Nancy joined the Buck’s County Choral Society and the Village Improvement Association, which served as directors for the local hospital and retirement community. She also developed a passion for counted cross stitch, and her creations are cherished by family and friends.
When grandchildren began to arrive, Nancy and Bob relocated to Maryland, and their lives revolved around their adored grandchildren, Samantha Carman Spaccasi, Olivia Florence Spaccasi, Zoe Sinclair Buki and Grayson Mathias Buki. She laughed with and loved her sons-in-law, Larry Spaccasi and Shawn Buki. Nancy continued her passion for creating beautiful stitchery and was a founding member of the Alto Section, which made it a tradition to sing the Messiah together annually at the Weinberg Center.
Nancy and Bob moved to Buckingham’s Choice in 2012, and later to Brightview Community in Rockville. She is survived by her brother, George; beloved nieces and nephews; and her lifelong best friend, Jackie Trancynger.
A private memorial will be held. Condolences may be shared online at keeneybasford.com/obituary/nancy-maul