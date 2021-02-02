Nando Anthony Amabile passed away on Jan. 24, 2021, in Media, Pennsylvania. Nando was born Nov. 27, 1927, in Castellammare di Stabia, Italy, to Anthony and Carmela (née Scola) Amabile, and grew up in Paterson, New Jersey. He was a veteran of both World War II and the Korean War, serving in the United States Army and the United States Air Force, respectively. A graduate of Rutgers University, Nando began his career teaching high school in New Jersey but soon took a post with the U.S. Department of Defense Dependents School in Stuttgart, Germany, where he taught English. It was in Stuttgart where he met his future wife Helen, and they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last fall.
Nando and Helen returned to the U.S. in 1963 with their two small children, Anthony and Margaret, in tow. After several years in New Jersey and the birth of their third child, Amy, they settled in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, where they both took up posts with the federal government. Nando worked for the Bureau of Prisons and the United States Secret Service. After 30 years in the D.C. area, Nando and Helen moved to Frederick, Maryland, where Nando concentrated on creative pursuits. He wrote poetry, plays and a novel, was active in television and video production and, for several years, wrote a column for the Frederick News-Post. In 2017, Nando and Helen moved to Riddle Village, a retirement community near Philadelphia, to be closer to their children.
Nando is survived by his beloved wife, Helen; children, Anthony, Margaret, and Amy; daughters-in-law, Grace and Beth; and grandchildren, Erica and Nicole. Services will be held in the late spring if possible; details to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donating to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.