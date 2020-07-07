Naomi Dotterer

Mrs. Naomi Estella Grossnickle Dotterer, age 91, of Union Bridge, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Genesis Glade Valley Center in Walkersville. Born on Jan. 20, 1929, in Myersville, she was the daughter of the late R. Glenn and Edna E. Grossnickle. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert William Dotterer in 1994.
Naomi was born and raised on the Grossnickle family dairy farm in Ellerton, the eldest of nine children. She helped her parents with the daily work on the farm, housework and caring for a large family. Through church functions, she met Robert Dotterer, who became the love of her life. They were married on April 8, 1952. They settled on the Dotterer family farm near Johnsville, Maryland, which was Robert’s birthplace and home, where she lived until the fall of 2018. Naomi was a dairy farm wife who willingly and with diligence joined in the dairy farming responsibilities with Robert and the children. She loved the farm and found comfort in watching the cattle in the pasture. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, embroidery, gardening and reading — skills she passed on to her four children.
Naomi was a lifelong member of the Church of the Brethren, initially the Grossnickle Church of the Brethren, and after her marriage to Robert, the Beaver Dam Church of the Brethren. Robert and Naomi transferred their memberships to the Union Bridge Church of the Brethren a few years later, where she remained. Robert and Naomi were lifetime deacons at the Union Bridge Church. Mrs. Dotterer and her husband Robert were members of the Frederick County Farm Bureau, and the Maryland and Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative. The family would like to give a special thanks to Glade Valley Center and the care Naomi has received there for the past nearly two years, in particular Stacey Seibert, among others, who cared for her as if she were their own grandmother.
Mrs. Dotterer is survived by her three daughters: Ruth Poffenberger and husband Daryl, Janice O’Hara and husband Allen, both of Frederick, and Barbara Jane Minnick and husband Steve of Union Bridge; and one son: Paul Robert and wife Karen of Union Bridge. Mom-Maw, as she was known by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren is survived by six grandchildren: Richard O’Hara and wife Shimae of Waynesboro, PA, David O’Hara and wife Erin of Walkersville, Steven O’Hara and wife Johanna of Reisterstown, Jennifer Hise and husband Adam of Columbia, MD., Michael Poffenberger and wife Amy Jo of Thurmont, and Kevin Poffenberger and wife Megan of Townsend, DE; and thirteen great-grandchildren: Devin, Tanner, Isaac, Eva, Joy, Rebekah, Everett, and Creighton O’Hara, Nathan, Andrew and Ben Hise, and Ben and Holly Poffenberger.
Naomi is also survived by two brothers: Maynard Grossnickle and wife Jane, and Robert Lee Grossnickle and wife Betty, both of Myersville; and three sisters: Martha Hunsberger of Chambersburg, PA, Ruth Hinkle and husband Ray of Myersville, and Rebecca Bartow and husband David of Richmond, VA. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Louise Dotterer of Woodsboro, MD.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Dotterer was predeceased by her brothers-in-law Henry Hunsberger and David Dotterer, three siblings who passed in infancy: Mary Jane, Charles and Glendoris and, great-grandchildren William, Wallace and Titus O’Hara.
Services and interment will be at the discretion of the family. Reverend’s Scott and Britnee Linton will officiate. Pallbearers will be the grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge, 21791.
