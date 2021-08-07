Naomi Lovato

Mrs. Naomi Fay Lovato, 88, of Frederick, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation. She was the wife of the late John Lovato.
Born Nov. 17, 1932, in Amissville, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late William and Helen (Peyton) Hughes.
Mrs. Lovato is survived by her daughter, Vanessa Lovato; granddaughter, Laura Turner and husband Richard Shouldis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Raymond Hughes, Charles Hughes, Marie Rippeon, Dorothy Fogle and Nina Esworthy.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. The Rev. Scott Clawson will officiate. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel UMC, 9411 Baltimore Road, Frederick, MD 21704.
Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.