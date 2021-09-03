Naomi Strobel Hayes

Naomi Blanche Stroup Strobel Hayes, 95, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully in her residence at Somerford House Sept. 1, 2021.
Born March 2, 1926, in Ellerton, Maryland, she was preceded in death by her parents, James Ord and Annie B. (Routzahn) Stroup; and her 11 siblings, Madeline, Evelyn, Lois, Lucille, Rachel, Willard, George, Spangler, Ellis, James and Paul.
She was the loving wife of her high school sweetheart, the late Charles William (Bill) Strobel, for 22 years and mother of Tina and Mark. She subsequently found love again and married the late Benjamin J. Hayes of Dickerson, Maryland.
She is survived by her daughter, Tina Dempsey and husband Richard, of Dallas, Texas; son, Mark Strobel and wife Bridget, of Walkersville, Maryland; grandchildren, Sheana Suek and husband John, of Dallas, Texas, Michael Dempsey and wife Erin, of Austin, Texas, Erin Dempsey, of Dallas, Texas, Bethany New and husband Dan, of Woodsboro, Maryland, and Lane Strobel and wife, Liz, of Thurmont, Maryland; and 13 great-grandchildren.
After graduating from Middletown High School in 1944, she was a wife, mother and homemaker. Later, she worked in banking, retail and retired as a dental assistant. Her first love was being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Throughout her life she enjoyed sports, cards, sewing, bowling and square dancing. She was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in Middletown, Maryland.
The family is especially grateful to staff and caregivers of Somerford House of Frederick for their dedicated service and care for our mother.
To celebrate her life, family and friends will be received between 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Middletown, Maryland. Funeral service and interment to follow. A reception will be held at the church immediate following the interment.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown, MD 21769.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middetown, MD is in charge of arrangements.