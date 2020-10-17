Nathan "Nate" Bell

Nathan “Nate” Leigh Bell, 27, of Walkersville, Maryland, passed Thursday Oct. 8, 2020 at Mount Katahdin in Maine. Nate graduated from Walkersville High School in 2011, after which he attended Utah State University and remained in Utah for several years, enjoying everything outdoors, including skiing, hiking and camping. He loved soccer, the Redskins and spending time with family and friends, always entertaining them with a good (and sometimes bad) inappropriate joke. He was always up for a good time, loved a good challenge and would always be the first one there for anyone that needed help.
He was loved by so many people, including his parents, Brad and Leslie Bell; sister and brother-in-law Megan and Robert El-Shafey; grandparents Donald and Carolyn Bell; and grandmother Evelyn Keck. He was close with his aunt Brenda Williams as well as his uncle Bruce Keck. He is beloved by many other aunts, uncles and cousins, along with a multitude of friends. He is preceded in death by his grandfather Albert Keck and two people he had a very special bond with, grandparents Jane and George Candela.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland. Following the service, the family will be receiving family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask for donations be made to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy at Appalachiantrail.org/get-involved/contribute.