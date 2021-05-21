Nathaniel (Nate) Hunter Lieb, at the age of 19, died suddenly at his home in Middletown on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Born in Frederick on Dec. 26, 2001, Nate was a son of Dr. David Allen and Gail Ward Lieb of Middletown.
Surviving, besides his parents, are one brother, Dr. David A. Lieb II and his sister-in-law Samantha Lieb, Esquire, both of Bethesda, Maryland.
Nate was an honor student in school. He particularly enjoyed math.
Nate was a very active athlete with the Middletown Valley Athletic Association, participating in football, basketball, wrestling and track and field, and he excelled in the shot put event. He was a nationally ranked shot putter in the 2009, 2010 and 2011 AAU Junior Olympics.
Nate was an avid cook. He wanted to start his own business or possibly attending culinary school.
Nate enjoyed being with his many friends and also playing Xbox. He also liked spending time at home, and enjoyed time in the family hot tub. Nate cherished taking trips with his family and especially enjoyed visiting his older brother in New Jersey/New York.
Besides family and friends, Nate will be sorely missed by his two dogs — Carson and Kodak.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown. Msgr. Robert J. Jaskot will officiate. Interment will be private.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.