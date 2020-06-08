Necole Pryor-Olalo

Necole A. Pryor-Olalo, 48, of Frederick, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born Nov. 22, 1971, in Frederick, she was the daughter of Jackqualine L. Butler-Sampson and husband Garfield of Frederick and the late Walter E. Pryor, Jr. She was the wife of Fred Olalo of Frederick.
Necole enjoyed spending time with family especially her grandchildren, gambling, playing cards, and taking care of people. While she didn’t watch football, she was a “fake” Washington Redskins fan.
Those left to cherish her memory are two daughters: Shamika Jones and Janika Elcock; two sons: Ezekiel Smith, and Elijah Pryor all of Frederick; numerous brothers and sisters including Walter E. Pryor, III and wife Cherie of Hagerstown; Keisha M. Butler and Kendra L. Gray both of Frederick; four grandchildren: Kenny Weedon III, Jazara Elcock, Dakota Emerson, and Lucciano Emerson. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A profuse number of special friends including Darryl Thomas, Andrea Wedge, Beth Hopper, Mark Randolph, Melissa Jackson, Melissa McLaughlin, Sherry Dotson, and Tekeisha Gibson.
In addition to her father, Necole was preceded in death by several family members.
Services and inurnment will be private.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our tribute wall at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.