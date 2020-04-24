Neil and Carolyn Swickard were taken far too soon from this life as a result of injuries sustained in a tragic automobile accident.
Neil, age 76, and Carolyn, age 80, were originally from Frederick, Maryland and have been spending their retirement years in Ellabell, Georgia. Their retirement was filled with opportunities for Carolyn to tend to her flowers and Neil to spend time working in the yard on his tractor.
Both enjoyed living in the country, watching wildlife, doing word search puzzles as well as jigsaw puzzles.
They were faithful members of St. Matthew Catholic Church and especially enjoyed their interactions with the Georgia Southern University students at St. Matthew. All that knew them were aware of their great love for their family and their church family.
Neil and Carolyn were preceded in death by their son, Joseph Tingley, and their daughter, Alicia Tingley.
They are survived by two sons, Jeff Tingley of Sylvan Lake, Michigan and James Tingley of Long Beach, California; and three daughters, Sheila Tingley of Ellabell, Paula Thompson (husband Steve) of Hagerstown, Maryland, and Elaina Kelly (husband Christopher) of Ellabell. They also had eight grandchildren and 14 great -grandchildren.
Memories of this inseparable couple will be cherished by their family, extended family and dear friends.
A traditional Catholic Mass will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to St. Matthew Catholic Church, Campus Ministry.
Deal Funeral Home, Statesboro, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.