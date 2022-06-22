Neil Eugene Achenbach, 82, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, in Charlotte Hall, Maryland. He was born Friday, March 8, 1940, to the late Ernest R. Achenbach and Ellen P. Donmoyer Achenbach in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. He was a 1958 graduate of South Lebanon High School. He served in the U.S. Army and worked at Fort Detrick in Frederick, Maryland, where his scientific research was published before retiring from the military. He was a superintendent in construction in Frederick, Maryland. He was a member of the American Bowling Congress, the Turtle Club, the Monocacy Pistol Club, Frederick Elks Lodge 684, and the American Legion. He is a founding member of the Leblanc Lodge hunting club of Lycoming County, Pennsylvania.
Surviving are his son, Ernest D. Achenbach; sister, Barbara Lehman, spouse of James Lehman; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sister, Shirley Achenbach Zimmerman; and brothers, William, Vernon, Paul and Ernest Achenbach Jr.
A celebration of life family gathering is planned for later this year.