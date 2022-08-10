Mrs. Nellie Elizabeth Rippeon, 86, of Frederick, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at her daughter’s residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Wilmer (Rip) Rippeon, who died in 1999.
Born Dec. 1, 1935, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Nannie E. (Mercer) Burkett.
Mrs. Rippeon worked as a cafeteria worker at Linganore High School during the 1970s. She enjoyed shopping, bowling, golf and the company of family and friends.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Mrs. Rippeon is survived by her daughter, Michelle Shipley and husband Gregg, of Middletown; grandchildren, Erin Conto and husband Peter Conto, and their children, Kenley and Sage; grandson, Josh Shipley; sister, Eleanor Tyeryar; nephew, Earl Burkett and wife Cheryl; special family member, Roy Rippeon; and many additional family members and close friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two sons, Robert Rippeon and Clyde Rippeon; and two brothers, Bernard Burkett Sr. and Marion Burkett.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time at noon on Monday, Aug. 15 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. Officiating will be the Rev. Tim May.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701, or by visiting frederickhealthhospice.org.