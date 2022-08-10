Nellie Elizabeth Rippeon

Mrs. Nellie Elizabeth Rippeon, 86, of Frederick, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at her daughter’s residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Wilmer (Rip) Rippeon, who died in 1999.

Born Dec. 1, 1935, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Nannie E. (Mercer) Burkett.