Nelson Myers, III

Nelson “Buster” Walker Myers III, 75, of Ijamsville, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Frederick Health with his wife and his kids by his side. He was the beloved husband and high school sweetheart of Violet Buchanan Myers for 57 years.
Born Jan. 28, 1946, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Nelson W. Myers Jr. and Sophia (Keller) Myers.
He graduated from Frederick High School. He worked at Montgomery Ward and FCC. He enjoyed baseball and coaching his kids’ teams. He enjoyed spending time with his family, annual family vacations and his annual family butchering.
Nelson is survived by his children, Kimberly Reece (Mike), Rose Clipp (David) and Nelson “Peanut” Myers IV (Angela); grandchildren, Neil Reece, Dillon Clipp (Samantha), Kacy Reece, Dustin Clipp and Abby Myers; great-grandson, Evan Reece; goddaughter, Dottie Braverman (Jan) and their children, Sarah, DJ and Heather; brother, Larry Myers (Carol); and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Jane Myers.
His family would like to thank the staff of 4B and Dr. Carol Waldmann for the special care they gave him.
The family will receive friends from 9-11 a.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. The funeral will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nelson’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 36105.
