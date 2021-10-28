Nettie Morris

Nettie Louise “Tinker” Morris entered into eternal rest Oct. 23, 2021. She was the loving wife of Robert F. Morris for 71 years.
Born Nov. 12, 1929, in Brookeville, Tinker was the daughter of the late Charles and Catherine Morrison Jackson.
Tinker graduated from Lincoln High School in Frederick, Maryland. She worked at Hartz Sewing Factory and Coates’ Corner — and for various prominent families in Frederick County.
She loved spending time and laughing with her family and was well-known for her outstanding cooking.
Tinker loved being involved in her church. She was a member of Mount Zion AME Church in Knoxville, Maryland, where she had served as the pro tem of the trustee board; pro tem of the steward board; church treasurer; member of the usher board and gospel choir; class leader; and treasurer of the Feed the Hungry Ministry.
In addition to her loving husband, Robert, Tinker is survived by six children who will cherish her memory, Anita Washington (Herbert), Robert Morris (Martha), Perry Morris (Cynthia), Beth Richardson (William), Teresa Johnson (Richard) and Holly Morris (s/o Joe); seven grandchildren, Herbie, Shaundra, Quanda, Shavonnia, Richard, Ariana and Kyle; one great-granddaughter, Brianna; niece, Katherine Davis; and sister-in-law, Sarah Jackson.
She was preceded in death by siblings, Charles Jackson, Catherine Scott, Elsie Jackson and Evelyn Carrie Scott; her loving pet, Joel; and several nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by friends Artene Berry; Billy and Gary Hemp; Charles and Elaine Smallwood; Jean and Preston Weedon; Lola Williams; and caregiver, Evelyn King.
Thank you to all who provided care for Tinker in her final days.
The Family will receive friends from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick. A celebration of Tinker’s life will be held Saturday, Oct. 30, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Jonathan Davis will officiate.
Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. A livestream of the funeral service may be viewed with a link from Tinker’s obituary on www.resthaven.us