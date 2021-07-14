Nettie Sharitz

Nettie Helen Sharitz, 82 years old, of Brunswick, Maryland, passed away on Saturday July 10, 2021 at Northampton Manor Nursing Center.
Born October 5, 1938, in Boyds, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Leonard Sylvester and Ellen Mae Cole.
Nettie loved country gospel bluegrass music. She also enjoyed doing puzzles of all kinds. But her favorite thing was to be around her family.
Nettie is survived by her husband of 52 years, Joseph Donald Sharitz also of Brunswick, her daughter Valerie Cole of Kearneysville WV, her grandchildren, Joseph Evans (Brittany) and Joshua Evans (Ashleigh Martin) of Kearneysville WV and her great-great-grandchild, Riley Evans of Kearneysville WV. She is also survived by her sisters, Doris White and Becky Mitchell, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Sylvester and Ellen Mae Cole and her siblings Virginia Arnold, John Cole, Ruth Taylor, William Cole, Jo Ann Boxall, Patton Cole, McArthur Cole and Douglas Cole.
Funeral services provided by John T. Williams Funeral Home,100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, Maryland. Family and friends can be received on Monday July 19, 2021 with a viewing 12-1pm and a 1pm funeral service then procession to the Monocacy Cemetery, 19801 W Hunter Road, Beallsville, MD. Pallbearers in attendance are Earl Arnold, Tom Pomeroy, Walter Evans, Joseph Evans, Joshua Evans and William Cole. Pastor Danny Moore of the Barnesville Baptist Church will be officiating the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to assist with funeral expenses.