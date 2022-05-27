Nicholas Michael Kirilloff died May 7, 2022, at age 82, at his home in Frederick, Maryland. Born in 1939 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Michael Kirilloff and Barbara Chobcheck. He was preceded in death by siblings, the Rev. Michael Kirilloff and Marie Uher.
Following high school, Nick served four years in the U.S. Air Force before attending the Maryland Institute College of Art and embarking on a long and much-honored career as a graphic designer. Early during his 20 years with the Interpretive Design Center of the National Park Service, Nick received the Presidential Award for Design Excellence for his work on posters and publications celebrating the bicentennial of the American Revolution, and developed mapping standards for the national parks after an extensive study of European mapping systems.
Later in his time with the Park Service, as chief of the graphics branch, Nick collaborated with the internationally acclaimed designer Massimo Vignelli on a cohesive “unigrid” design system. His contribution earned him a second Presidential Award for Design Excellence. Nick eventually adapted the “unigrid” for the “wayside” (or outdoor) information panels now used in national parks across the country.
Toward the end of his career, Nick was chosen by National Geographic Magazine to serve as associate art director for illustration. During his decade in that position, he guided some of the world’s best illustrators in pursuit of perfect visuals for highly complex subject matter — from Lyme disease to solar eclipses and well beyond. His work there was recognized with multiple awards from print and communication-arts organizations and the American Society of Illustrators before his retirement in 2000.
Away from the office, Nick and Irene Kirilloff, his fellow designer and wife of 53 years, lovingly restored their 19th-century Frederick townhouse. Nick was also treasured among his friends for his big heart, dry humor, unassuming manner, perfect crepes and unmatched pickled herring. Along with Irene, his own greatest treasures were his two daughters, Marta Barber and Katya Kirilloff, to whom he was always “Tato,” the Ukranian equivalent of “Dad.”
In addition to his wife and daughters, Nick is survived by son-in-law, Richard Barber; and grandsons, Knox and Kai Barber, and Lev Lazarus. Services were private. Memorial contributions in Nicholas Kirilloff’s honor should be addressed to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.