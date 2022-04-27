Nicholas Michael Pittas fell asleep in the Lord, surrounded with love on April 18, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Rosalyn Pittas for more than 62 years; adored father of Maria (Pittas) Monroe (Mark Rosenbloom), Nicholas J. Pittas (Alexandra Thornberg) and Stephanie (Pittas) Skenderis (Gregory); and loving grandfather to Christopher, Valerie, Chrystyna, Costa, Niko, Sophia, Victoria, Nitsa, Michael and Anna. He was blessed to have six great-grandchildren: Weston, Elianna, Holden, Mikel, Maverick and Anthony. He was the beloved son of the late Michael George and Mary (Karas) Pittas; and cherished brother of George Michael Pittas (Marjorie).
Arrangements: Relatives and friends are welcome on Friday, April 29, 2022, for a viewing at 10 a.m., and the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church of Washington, D.C., 721 Norwood Road, Silver Spring, MD 20905. Interment will immediately follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Nicholas Michael Pittas to Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church of Washington, D.C. (Building Fund), or online at schgoc.org.