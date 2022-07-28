Nicholas Smith

Oct. 29, 1985 — July 22, 2022

Nicholas Erin Smith, age 36, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, died unexpectedly at home Friday, July 22, 2022. He was the son of Bonnie Carol (Gore) Boehm, of Jacksonville, Florida, and Peter Joseph Smith, of Emmitsburg, Maryland. He was the brother of Nathan Smith, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, and the late Zachary and Christopher Smith. He was the stepson of Hans Boehm, of Jacksonville Florida.