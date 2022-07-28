Nicholas Smith

Oct. 29, 1985 — July 22, 2022
Nicholas Erin Smith, age 36, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, died unexpectedly at home Friday, July 22, 2022. He was the son of Bonnie Carol (Gore) Boehm, of Jacksonville, Florida, and Peter Joseph Smith, of Emmitsburg, Maryland. He was the brother of Nathan Smith, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, and the late Zachary and Christopher Smith. He was the stepson of Hans Boehm, of Jacksonville Florida.
Nicholas was a gifted custom cabinetry and furniture designer, with over 20 years of experience. He was recently employed for Anthony Wilder Design/Build Inc., known for architecture, interior design and construction. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved the great outdoors.
Surviving in addition to his parents are maternal grandfather and grandmother, Richard and Francis Gore of Charlestown, West Virginia.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, Maryland. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 47 DePaul St., Emmitsburg, Maryland, with the Rev. William M. Allegretto as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for a charitable donation, c/o Bonnie Boehm, 6898 AC Skinner Parkway, Unit 444, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg, Maryland.