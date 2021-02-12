Nickolas Konstantinos Loulou passed away suddenly but peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 6, 2021, in Damascus, Maryland, at the age of 60.
Nick is survived by his wife of nearly 35 years, Diane Loulou; his beloved children, Nickolas, Megan and Alex; and the light of his life, Sophia, who will always cherish their memories of him and hold his spirit in their hearts. He is also survived by family in Greece, his birthplace: he was the loving son to Parthena Loulou; “big” brother to Melpomeni Bilalis and her husband Dionysis; adoring uncle to Konstantina Bilalis; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
He is also survived by brother-from-another-mother, Luis Mascarenhas and his children, Austin and Shannon; in-laws, Neil and Cora Fogliani; sisters-in laws, Andi Fogliani and Linda Heuser and her husband Eric; niece, Kelly and her husband Gilbert Bonafe; and nephew, Andrew Heuser. He is preceded in death by his father, Konstantinos N. Loulou; and his uncle and aunt, Nick and Fanitza Nichols.
Nick was born on Feb. 8, 1960, in Florina, Greece, and he immigrated to the United States in 1968 with his parents and sister to Maryland. He put himself through college, earning both a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and mathematics/computer science from the University of Maryland in 1981. He earned his master’s degree in electrical engineering from Princeton University in 1983. He returned to Maryland, married and moved to Damascus to raise his family. He was the successful business owner of the engineering consulting and software development company Innovative Ideas and Technologies Inc. from 1987-2002, as well as, most recently, chief engineer and executive vice president of Nixtek Solutions LLC.
Friends and family will miss his 1,000-watt smile, crazy sense of humor, upbeat attitude, fierce protectiveness of those he loved, playful fun-loving nature, boundless energy and generous spirit.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be planned at a later date once restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, his family encourages you to make a donation in his memory to a children’s or animal charity of your choice. Ciao for now!
