Ms. Nieves Morse, 96, of Frederick, passed from this life on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Homewood at Crumland Farms in Frederick.
Born on July 4, 1925, in Kimball, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Dolores (Alvarez) Perez.
She is survived by her son, Michael S. Morse and wife, Linda, of Myersville; and her grandson, Christopher.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, with Chaplain Suzanne Morris officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.