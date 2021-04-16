On Thursday, April 8, 2021, Nina Ann McIntyre died. She was the beloved wife of 22 years to Richard J. McIntyre, of Gaithersburg, Maryland; and the loving mother to Robert Perry, Scott Friedberg (Pamela) and Amy Friedberg Queen (Corley). She was the daughter of the late David Joseph Hess and Mildred Mary (Kaiser); sister of Cynthia Hoffman (Thomas), Davena Hess (Thomas Owens) and the late Barbara Sloane. She is also survived by 10 loving grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by many friends, family and co-workers, especially Judy Magargel, her best friend of many years. She is gone too soon and will be loved and missed by many!
Nina was a loving and caring individual. She loved her family, her “peeps” as she referred to them. She was an avid gardener and loved making her home her castle. She loved her cats and enjoyed reading, listening to music and conversing with friends and family. You could find her watching HGTV and knew a project around the house would soon be coming. She will be missed by all.
A graveside service for immediate family will be held at All Souls Cemetery, 11401 Brink Road, Germantown, MD 20876 at 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 19, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to the American Cancer Society. Please sign the guest book at: devolfuneralhome.com.