Nina Hildred Crawford, age 102, of York, PA and formerly of Frederick, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
Born October 29, 1919 in Tunnelton, WV, she was the daughter of the late Charles Wesley Sherren and Elsie Mae Comp Sherren. She was the wife of the late Major Allen Crawford, who predeceased her in 1973.
Mrs. Crawford was formerly employed with the Washington DC Post Office, then was self-employed, and later worked for 20 years with Woodward and Lothrop in Rockville, until they closed.
She was a member of the Johnsville Ruritan Club and was a docent in Rockville. Her most enjoyment came from spending time with her family.
Surviving are her children, David Lee Crawford and Nina Jean Bittrolff; grandchildren, Lisa Michelle Eckhardt, Kelly Elaine Crawford, Kirsten Lee Crawford and Garrett Allen Crawford; and great-grandchildren, Richard Byron Matthews, Brian Major Allen Matthews, David George Matthews and Ryan James Webb.
She was predeceased by a son, Michael Allen Crawford.
A celebration of life service is planned for springtime, with inurnment following in Fort Lincoln Cemetery.
