Nora Axline Coates went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 3, 2022, at home. Born on Nov. 30, 1919, to Harry and Alma Axline, Nora lived her entire 102 years on Catholic Church Road in Petersville, Maryland.
She was a member of Luther Chapel & the YMCA in Frederick. Nora and her husband Albert, for a time, ran the family restaurant, Coates Corner. Nora ran the kitchen, cooking food, baking pies and waitressing. Nora later waitressed at the Peter Pan Inn and worked banquets at the Holiday Inn & Clarion.
Nora always had a vegetable garden and flowers all around her property and home. Nora was a generous, kind, hard-working woman and was loved by all who knew her. She truly always enjoyed family and friends calling or visiting, such as Randy and Angie Herman; and nieces, Donna Herman Calmes and Debbie Herman Phillips, of Florida.
Nora was preceded in death by husband, Albert; son, Michael Coates; daughter, Barbara Colgan; and son-in-law, Daniel Colgan; sisters, Alice McDade and Marion Snoots; as well as brothers Theodore, Eugene, Lee, David and Charles Axline.
She is survived by one sister, Kathleen Bartgis, of Frederick; and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Coates, of Jefferson. She is also survived by son, David Coates; grandchildren, Gary Coates, Phillip Tousignaut, Catherine Shiley, Matthew Colgan, Sean Colgan and Sarah Colgan; great-grandchildren, Andrew Coates, Alley Rempe, Taylor Shiley, Juliana Coates, Katie Shiley and Bree Shiley; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.