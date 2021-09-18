Nora Spence

Nora Mary Spence, 99, of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. She was the beloved wife of 56 years to the late Stanley Spence. Born Jan. 2, 1922, in Newmarket, Suffolk, England, she was the youngest of nine children born to the late Robert (Scotch Bob) and Nellie Nottidge Brook. Nora was a former resident of Summerland Manor in Hagerstown.
Nora loved big band music and danced professionally with her husband, Stan, with the Ted Heath Orchestra in England. She won numerous trophies for ten-pin bowling, she truly had a gift for getting plants to grow, and she liked ceramics and knitting, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Friday nights were game nights at Sharon’s with Denny and Colt, and Sundays at Sheryl’s home with Sandy, Stephen, Brook, and Shay always included music and dancing, getting her hair done, plus roast beef and Yorkshire pudding. While at Summerland Manor, Nora enjoyed playing bingo with good friends Autumn and Mary.
She is survived by her daughters, Sandra McCanner (and Tom) and Sharon Jackson (and Denny); grandchildren, Stephen Owings, Sheryl Latterner (Jay) and Kurt Brockway (Meagan); great-grandchildren, Brooke and Shay Latterner, and Colt and Piper Brockway; and nieces and nephews, in Newmarket, Linda MacPherson (David), Ann King, Robert Brook and Christine Reeve.
Nora was especially fond of her granddaughter’s little dog, Teddy, and Sharon’s dog, Dudley, who she would always feed even when told not to. Peppermint patties from Jay were surreptitiously slipped into her pocket. She will be missed by special friends, Helen, Brenda, Jan and Laura, along with the staff at Commonwealth Senior Living.
Nora’s passing creates an enormous void in our small family, but we are truly grateful for the time we had with her. Nora will be missed but never forgotten. “Grief is the price we pay for love.” (Queen Elizabeth II)
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Bast-Stauffer Funeral Home, 7606 Old National Pike, Boonsboro, Maryland. Face masks are required. Interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to the Williamsport Food Bank, 28 N. Conococheague Street, Williamsport, MD 21795, the Jefferson Food Bank, P.O. Box 637, Jefferson, MD 21755, or the Humane Society of Washington County, 13011 Maugansville Road, Hagerstown, MD 21740.