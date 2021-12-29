Norene St. Clair

On December 26, 2021, Norene Carr St. Clair, 90, of Frederick, Maryland passed away at home after a lengthy illness. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Jack Rippeon; her parents, Frank Pyatt Carr and Mary Mahalia Light Carr of Roanoke, Virginia; brother William “Bill” Carr and sisters, Mildred Carr Cotton, Jacqueline Carr Morehead, Glenna Carr (died at 1 year of age) and Elva “Loretta” Carr Stafford and son Carl McKinley “Mac” St. Clair.
Norene was a CNA and worked at Frederick Memorial Hospital, now Frederick Health Hospital for eighteen years and then Internal Medicine Associates until her retirement. She spent many hours in the flower garden and in earlier years in the vegetable garden. Burger King was her favorite place to eat. One of her favorite things to do was to attend the Frederick Fair each year. She loved to travel with Jack and even went to Italy, which she loved.
She is survived by her daughters Tina Rice (Russell) and Geraldine “Jelly” Frank; daughter-in-law Colleen St. Clair; grandchildren Donny Frank-Rice (Dina), Spencer Rice, Robert Frank (Katie), Jessica St. Clair, Christopher St. Clair (Lindsay), Heather Settle; great-grandchildren Zachary Frank-Rice, Melanie, Joshua, Lucas and Liam Frank, Landon and Paige Hoffman, Willow, Karlee and Ryleigh St.Clair. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Frederick Health Hospice for their help in comfort for their mom over the past several months. Michelle, Lindsey, Babbette (Babbs) and Aimee provided wonderful care and support during a very difficult time.
The family will receive friends Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery Mausoleum, 515 South Market St., Frederick with Pastor Warren Rice officiating.
Leave a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.