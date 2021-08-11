Norma “Dean” Runkles, age 77, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Born Nov. 29, 1943, in Brunswick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Paul Sterling Webber and Virginia Alice Phillips Webber. She was the loving wife of Floyd Eugene Runkles, who passed away on May 24, 2021. They would have celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary Aug. 13.
Dean enjoyed her time volunteering at the Marvin Chapel Thrift Shop. She loved her flowers, especially violets, and had an amazing green thumb. She also enjoyed firing and painting ceramics, sharing many as gifts.
She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughters, Sandra “Sandi” Cavanagh and husband Gregory Buhrman, and Theresa “Jeannie” Tomasini and husband John; grandchildren, Amanda and Shannon Cavanagh, Taylor Tomasini and wife Stefania, and Justin Tomasini and wife Alexandria; and half-siblings, Leo Blaine McKenzie, Harold Leroy McKenzie and Donna Marie McKenzie Crum.
She was predeceased by an infant brother, Wayne Webber.
Dean’s family would like to give appreciation to her many nieces, nephews and friends for their love throughout the years.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick, Thursday, Aug. 12 from 6:30-9 p.m.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery, Mount Airy.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
