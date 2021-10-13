Norma Jean Creamer, born Oct. 16, 1938, went to be with the Lord Oct. 2, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Ray and Alice Bumgarner, of Washington, D.C. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Lee Creamer; and great-grandson, Jonah. Together, Norma and Lee raised a family that focuses on love for each other and those around them. They had four children, Edward Creamer, Virginia Swann, Sarah Lerner and Cathi Stanley; nine grandchildren, Carl, Jeanne, Carmen, Eddie, Ashley, Rachel, Becky, Blake and Michelle; and 13 great-grandchildren, Andrew, Hailey, Destiny, Audrey, Courtney, Aubrey, Mark, Teddy, Helena, Allison, Hope, Jonah and Esme.
Norma grew up in Washington, D.C., and attended Woodrow Wilson High School where she met the love of her life, Lee. They were married on March 5, 1956, at Eldbrooke Methodist Church.
She had a love for music, which she instilled in all of us. She played the piano in many churches throughout her life, including Johnsville United Methodist Church in Union Bridge, Maryland; Homewood at Crumland Farms, Frederick, Maryland; Prospect United Methodist Church, Mount Airy, Maryland; Spring Branch Baptist Church, Bamberg, South Carolina; Liberty United Methodist Church, Bealeton, Virginia; among others. She not only played the piano and organ but also sang in many church choirs as well.
As her children were growing up, she was involved in church children’s choir, vacation bible school and scouting. She spent most of her lifelong career as a typist for newspapers and printing shops.
She loved to knit; work on puzzles, crosswords and sudoku; and read. Those who knew her well know she was one of the Washington Football Team’s biggest fans.
A small interment service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at Hillsboro Cemetery in Hillsboro, Virginia. You can show your support by sending flowers directly to the family, or for the service at Hillsboro Cemetery, 37125 Charles Town Pike, Hillsboro, VA 20132 (540-668-6777). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the March of Dimes, a charity near and dear to her heart.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring, tentatively on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Plans are in progress. If you are interested in attending, please let us know by email at cathi_stanley@hotmail.com