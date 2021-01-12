Mrs. Norma Jean DuPriest, 89, of Frederick, died peacefully on Jan. 10, 2021, at Citizen’s Care and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born to Bertha and William Lehew in Fellsburg, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 29, 1931. She grew up in Belle Vernon, graduating from Vernon High School, which was followed by one year at Hood College in Frederick, Maryland. She then returned to Pennsylvania and spent three years at the Western Pennsylvania School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, earning a registered nurse degree. She married Phil DuPriest shortly thereafter and had three daughters. After many moves, the family finally settled in Arlington, Virginia, and Norma resumed her nursing career when her daughters reached high school age.
In 1979, Mrs. DuPriest left nursing and was employed by the Institute for Defense Analyses (IDA) in Alexandria, Virginia. She retired from IDA in 1995 and moved back to Frederick, Maryland, where she kept busy with her many interests. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed all kinds of animals and worked at the SPCA for a few years. She also loved traveling and went on many trips with her daughters and the Frederick Seniors Group. In between, Golden Girl reruns kept her laughing, and chocolate made her happy.
Mrs. DuPriest is survived by three loving daughters: Lisa Henry, of New Market; Michele Patton, of Ijamsville; and Pamela Tucker and husband, Larry, of Charlottesville, Virginia. She also has five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Three brothers and their wives are also survivors: Dale and Barbara Lehew, of Chaleroi, Pennsylvania; Carey and Drew Lehew, of Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania; and George and Honora Laverick, of Aiken, South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her dear mother, Bertha Laverick, and her aunt, Gene Brazack, who helped raise her.
A celebration of Norma’s life will be held virtually, and the immediate family will hold a private ceremony to remember her and scatter her remains. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Days End Farm Horse Rescue.
