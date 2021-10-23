Norma Jean Fowle passed away on Oct. 1, 2021. Born in Lynn, Massachusetts, to Robert and Inez Wright Dec. 28, 1929, she was married to the late Robert G. Fowle for 41 years.
She leaves behind sons, Robert (Susan), David (Katherine) and Jeffrey (Donna); a daughter, Pamela Brant (Richard); nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Robert. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Helinski.
Norma was a longtime member of Hughes United Methodist Church in Wheaton, Maryland, where she volunteered much of her time. She worked as a crossing guard in Montgomery County before joining Fidelity and Deposit Co., where she worked until her retirement. She enjoyed reading and tennis (playing well into her later years), was a wiz at jigsaw puzzles, and would take you down easily in a card game.
Her greatest joy was spending time surrounded by family. But “Nanny” especially loved being with the grandkids and great-grandkids — they always made her smile.
No service will be held, as this was Norma’s wish. Instead, please hold her close in your heart and remember all the great memories you had with this wonderful woman, who will be so missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Hughes United Methodist Church in Wheaton, Maryland (hughesumc.org).