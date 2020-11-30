Norma Myers

Mrs. Norma Gouker Myers, 87, of Frederick, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the Frederick Health Hospital, from complications of a stroke. She was the wife of the late William A. Myers, Sr.
Born in Frederick on November 15, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence X. Sr., and Mary Jane (Tracey) Gouker.
Norma was a graduate of Frederick High School Class of 1951. She worked at Lincoln Financial, where she paid health insurance claims. She retired from Frederick County Government, where she worked in the finance department. She was an avid reader, enjoyed the beach, working in the garden, playing bingo and she loved attending the Great Frederick Fair.
Surviving are her children, William A. Myers, Jr. and wife Robin, Stephen L. Myers and Frances Myers, all of Frederick, a sister, Virginia Keeney, of WV, sister-in-law, Paula Gouker, of Boonsboro and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Ellen Myers, three brothers, Lawrence X. Gouker Jr., John Gouker and Thomas Gouker.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. Mask and social distancing will be in effect. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.keeneybasford.com.