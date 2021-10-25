Mrs. Norma Sautman, 91, of New Market, Maryland, passed away on October 23, 2021 at Kline Hospice House in Mount Airy. She was the loving wife of the late Ronald Sautman, who passed in 2012.
Born April 5, 1930 in Brantford, Ontario, Norma was the daughter of the late Anne Stemeroff and Harry Tulchinsky. In addition to her loving husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Gerald (Jerry) Tulchinsky, her sister, Ruth Diamond, and her beloved son, Michael Sautman. She is survived by three daughters, Leslie Handy & husband Lee, Robin Haines, and Dina Piccioni & husband Joe; her brother, Dr. Theodore (Ted) Tulchinsky & wife Joan; her sister-in-law, Ruth Tulchinsky; her daughter-in-law, Shashi Sautman; 12 grandchildren, Jessie Gervais (Kelly), Cody Wilson (Chelsea), Jordan Sautman (Ayle), Leah Marcelin (Harry), Aaron Sautman (Desiree), Shayna Sautman, Vicky Haines, Daniel Haines, Andrew Haines (Kim), Joey Piccioni (Sara), Dana Stewart (Kyle), and Jake Piccioni; 19 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.
Services will be held graveside at 12 Noon on Monday, October 25th in the Garden of Solomon at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick, Maryland. Friends may visit at the home of Dina and Joe Piccioni from 5 — 9 PM on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Donations in Norma’s memory may be made to Kline Hospice House, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.