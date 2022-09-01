Norma Wigfield

Norma June Wigfield passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at the age of 90. She was currently a resident at Montevue Assisted Living. Norma was born Sept. 21, 1931, and spent her childhood years in Cumberland, Maryland, graduating from Alleghany High School.

Norma married in August 1950, and she and her husband raised their family in Brunswick. She is preceded in death by her husband, Sherman J. Wigfield, who died in June 2013.