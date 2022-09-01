Norma Wigfield

Norma June Wigfield passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at the age of 90. She was currently a resident at Montevue Assisted Living. Norma was born Sept. 21, 1931, and spent her childhood years in Cumberland, Maryland, graduating from Alleghany High School.
Norma married in August 1950, and she and her husband raised their family in Brunswick. She is preceded in death by her husband, Sherman J. Wigfield, who died in June 2013.
Norma is survived by her four children, Gary (Tina) Wigfield, Janet (Alan) Robertson, James (Karen) Wigfield and David (Cherie) Wigfield. Her grandchildren are Darren, Danny, Diane, Jason, Mark, Tyler, Willie, Grant, Shay, Trent, Reed, Ethan, Mandy, Heather and Alexis. She also has six great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Shirley Phillips, of Cumberland.
Previously departed loved ones include her parents, Ira Clayton and Agnes Pearl Bucy, as well as two brothers and two sisters.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the funeral home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral services.
Following the service, interment will be at Brownsville Church of the Brethren Cemetery, 1911 Rohrersville Road, Knoxville.