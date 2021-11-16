Norman Carlo

Norman Martin Carlo, 61, of Boonsboro passed away suddenly on Thursday November 11, 2021.
Born April 24, 1960 in Washington, DC, he was the loving son of the late Earl & Emily Carlo. Norman grew up in Olney, MD, and was a 1978 graduate of Col. Zadok Magruder High School. He was a master plumber and helped build many of the public schools in Montgomery County. He also served in the US Air Force as a special vehicle mechanic. He was currently employed with M.S. Johnston. Norman loved to fish in the Chesapeake Bay, ride his Harley (when it was running), and just being with his family. He was very devoted to his wife and son. He was the husband of Barbara Carlo for 28 years, and loving father to his son, Nicholas.
In addition to his wife and son, Norman is survived by his 2 sisters, Linda (Tom) Murphy, and Lori Oakes; brother, Earl (Katie) Carlo; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Tina Reynolds.
A memorial service to honor him will be held 3pm Wednesday November 17, 2021 at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mtn Hwy (US 15 N) Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation at cbf.org/memorialgifts.