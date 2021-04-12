Norman Howard, Jr.

Mr. Norman Martin “Joe” Howard Jr., 67, of Martinsburg, WV, passed away at home on April 5, 2021. He was the husband of the late Barbara A. Howard, who passed in 2008.
Born in Rockville, MD, Joe was the son of the late Norman M. Howard Sr. and Betty Howard Strempel of Tennessee. Joe enlisted in the U.S. Army shortly after high school and was stationed in West Germany. He worked as a painter for many years, and enjoyed fishing, the Washington Redskins, and spending time with his family.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, Betty Strempel (Ron), are his daughter, Bonnie Ellis (Randy) of Jefferson, MD; son, Christopher Howard (Lisa) of Frederick; brother, Matthew Howard of Tennessee; grandchildren, Samantha (Tim), Jacob, Brianna, Bailey, Tyler, Kyle, and Bre; two great-grandsons, Chip and Kaden, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. A special thank you to Joe’s sister-in-law, Diane Langley, nephew, J.R. Langley, niece, Mandy Davis, and close friend, Mary Ann Williams for their love, care and support of Joe.
A committal service with military honors will take place at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 12 in the Veterans Garden of Honor II at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. Floral tributes are welcome, or donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org). A celebration of life reception will take place after the service at Cortland Mansion, 19411 Cortland Drive, Hagerstown, MD 21742, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday.