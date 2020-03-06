Norman (Sonny) William Hager Sr., 83, of Frederick, passed March 3, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospital. Born March 10, 1937 to the late Norman Willis and May Cecilia (nee King) Hager. He was the beloved husband of over 60 years to Virginia Leigh Hager.
Norman will be remembered as a good and kind man who cared deeply for his home and family. He was responsible and often thought of others. He enjoyed stock car racing and watching the Washington Redskins.
He was also patriotic and proud of his service in the Naval Air Reserves.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by children; Norman W. Hager Jr. (Ruth), Robin Leigh Hale, and Robert Mack Hager; grandchildren, John Symonds Hale IV, Taylor Leigh Hale, Amy Christine Hager, Emily Grace Hager; siblings, John Russell Hager and Donna Lawrence, and close friend Robert Swan Thomas.
Family and friends can gather from 10 a.m. until the start of the funeral at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, MD, 21701.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Norman’s name to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
