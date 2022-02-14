Nummer Brice Nash Jr., 91, of Frederick, passed away to be with Jesus on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital. Brice was born on June 18, 1930, to the late Nummer Brice Nash Sr. and Flossie Mae Nash. He was the husband of 69 years to the late Florance Ellen Nash, who preceded him in death.
Mr. Nash enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1951 until his honorable discharge in 1955, having been stationed in Japan and Austin, Texas. He spent many years working for the Girl Scouts of America at the Rockwood National Girl Scout Camp in Potomac, Maryland. Brice was a member of Glen Echo Baptist Church and attended Greenridge Baptist Church in Clarksburg, Maryland. For many years, he sang barbershop with the Catoctones in Frederick County, Maryland. Brice was a loving, caring and good-humored father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
Brice leaves to cherish his memory, daughter, DeLaine (Ron) Niesley; son, Mark (Gigi) Nash; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Barbara Wade; sister-in-law, Cleo French; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by son, Gary Nash; brother, Bobby Newton; and sister, Cherie Monette Bishop.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Feb. 24 from 1-2 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, followed by a funeral service to be held at 2 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Feb. 25 at 12:30 p.m. at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle, VA 22172.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.