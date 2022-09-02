Ocie Lee Bare, 87, entered the eternal gates of heaven at 10:49 a.m. Aug. 30, 2022, at home, surrounded by family.
Born Feb. 25, 1935, in Piney Creek, Jefferson County, North Carolina, Ocie was the second youngest of six children born to Jesse and Imagene Wiles.
Ocie married her late husband, Hobert Bare, Aug. 25, 1951, in Sparta, North Carolina, where they had four children before moving to Smithsburg, Maryland, and adding four more children.
Ocie was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Hobert Bare, on March 12, 2004; son, Tommy Lee Bare; daughter, Betty Jean Cool (Bare); parents, Jesse and Imagene Wiles; siblings, Lester Eugene Wiles, Nina Louise Caudell (Wiles), Reba Fender (Wiles) and Virginia Mae Turnmine (Wiles); daughter-in-law, Brenda Kay Baker (Bare); and grandson, Christopher Lee Bare Sr.
Ocie is survived by children, Jimmy Ray Bare, Benny Laverne Bare Sr. and spouse Dorothy Mae Bare, Hobert Rennie Bare Jr. and spouse Becky Jo Bare, Kathy Jane Sier (Bare) and spouse Harry Theodore Sier Sr., Kenny Eugene Bare Sr. and Danny Robert Bare; sibling, Billy Carol Wiles; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Grace Baptist Church, Kearneysville, West Virginia, with Pastor Craig Bush officiating. Burial will be in Brown’s Cemetery, Foxville, Maryland. The family will receive friends from 9-11 a.m., before the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Ocie Bare to Grace Baptist Church, 4272 Charles Town Road, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at jldavisfh.com.