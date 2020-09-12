Odiemae Amelia Harris, age 94, of Frederick, died at 4:40 p.m., Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at her home. She was born February 18, 1926, in Dickerson, MD, to Clyde Ambush and Dorothy Wolf Ambush (both deceased). She married Paul E. Harris Sr. on May 10, 1941, and was his loving wife until his death December 7, 1987.
She has one surviving brother, Webster Ambush.
Left to always cherish her memories are her surviving children, two sons and two daughters, Paul E. Harris Jr. and wife Martha, Jane JoAnn Manuel, Randolph A. Harris and wife Rowena, and Helon A. Harris.
One son, Richard R. Harris and wife Helen, both preceded her in death.
She leaves behind 11 grandchildren with two devoted, Dayton and Angela; and 23 great-grandchildren, and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
Odiemae was a longtime resident of Frederick, MD, where she lived as a child. She was featured as one of the “Living Treasures” of Frederick County, 90 years and older sponsored by A.A.R.C.H. (African American Resources Culture and Heritage). She loved cooking, watching soap operas, attending Jehovah Witness Bible Study programs, and reading the Bible. Her great-grandson, Ricky Bowie was her caregiver.
The visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, September 14 at Resthaven Funeral Home at 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (U.S. Route 15 North), Frederick, MD 21701. The service will follow.
The funeral has limited restrictions due to COVID-19.