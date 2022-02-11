Oliver Carl Gill, 70, of Keymar, Maryland, passed away Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at his home.
Born Sept. 17, 1951, in San Bernardino, California, he was the son of the late William and Zelma (Hicks) Gill.
He was an avid bowler, hunter and fisherman.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Janet Marie (Nulph) Gill, whom he married June 14, 1986; sons, Clifford Nulph (Kiersten) and Randy Nulph (Brianne); and daughters, Valarie Anderson (Matt) and Veronica Aguilar-Morales (Angel) (he was known as “Poppa”); seven loving grandchildren, Karlie, Derrick, Logan, Tyler, Ray, Caycie and Jaxton; sisters, Zena and B.J.; brother, Earl-Jim; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers, William and Lloyd; and sister, Erleen.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at jldavisfh.com.