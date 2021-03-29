Ollie Catherine DeRita

Ollie Catherine (Rowe) DeRita, 79, of Westminster, Maryland, died peacefully on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at her home.
Born Feb. 15, 1942, in Richmond, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Henry Harrison Rowe Sr. and Ollie Lillian (Shiflet) Rowe. She was the wife of the late Nicholas Adam DeRita, who predeceased her on Oct. 28, 2014.
Catherine worked for the local sewing factory and later retired as a cook with Maria’s Restaurant in Westminster. She loved cooking, baking, and taking care of animals. She enjoyed traveling along with her husband Nick, and spending time with her 10 grandchildren.
Surviving are sons, David DeRita, of PA, Nicholas DeRita, Jr. of Westminster, and Jerry DeRita and wife Barbara of Hanover, PA; grandchildren, Amanda, Sara, Nicholas III, Ronald, Renee, Nichole, Daisah, Jerry Jr., Justin and Brandon; one great-grandchild; sisters, Shirley Cole of Thurmont, Betty Rowe of Thurmont, Mae Hausler and husband Wayne of Falling Waters, W.Va., and Nancy Flohr of PA; brothers, Henry Rowe and wife Betty of FL, and Robert Rowe and wife Glenda of Frederick; many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by sister, Joann Stone; and brothers, Joseph and John Rowe.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Clustered Spires Cemetery in Frederick with funeral celebrant John C. Morrill officiating (services will be live-streamed for those unable to attend at https://www.facebook.com/MDFHWestminster). The family will receive friends on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 91 Willis St., Westminster. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.