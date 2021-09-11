Oneida Heffner

Oneida H. Heffner , 90, of Knoxville, passed from this life Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring. She was the wife of 69 years to Lawrence E. Heffner. Born May 25, 1931, in Rohrersville, she was the daughter of Cecil Sigler Haines and Myrtle Anna Lee (Mullendore) Haines.
Mrs. Heffner was a 1949 graduate of Boonsboro High School. She was a franchise owner of the Brunswick H&R Block beginning in 1971, becoming one of the first female business owners in the town. Oneida was a lifelong member of Brownsville Church of the Brethren. She was in the third unit of the Brethren Volunteer Service, serving in Rose Pine, Louisiana.
She and her husband loved to travel, including a 52-day cruise around South America, a trip to the Holy Land and many other worldly adventures. Oneida loved family gatherings, including yearly trips to Ocean City, cooking and making wedding cakes for many couples.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Lawrence E. Heffner Jr. (Janet), LaVonne Heffner, Karen Heffner (Connie Plater), Arthur Heffner (Kathy) and Lauren Lipps; her sisters, Esther Bolt (Kenneth) and Elaine Smith; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren (she was expecting an eighth great-grandchild in the fall). She is also survived by multiple nieces, nephews and other extended family members. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers; two sisters; and a son-in-law.
The family will receive friends Monday, Sept. 13 from 5-7 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 Maple Ave., Brunswick. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. at Brownsville Church of the Brethren, 1911 Rohrersville Road, Brownsville, with Pastor Calvin Park officiating. Interment will be at Brownsville Heights Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Brownsville Church of the Brethren at the above address.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.