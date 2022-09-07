Osborne Francis Wachter Jr., 91, of Middletown, died Saturday Sept. 3, 2022 at Vindobona Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Braddock Heights. He was the husband of Betty Smith Wachter, his wife of nearly 71 years.
Born in Jefferson on March 12, 1931, he was a son of the late Osborne F. Sr. and Ida Cornelia Smith Wachter.
He owned and operated Erie Insurance’s Wachter Insurance Agency in Middletown from 1969 until his retirement.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Middletown; a graduate of Frederick High School (1948). He also attended Mercersburg Academy.
Surviving, besides his wife, is a daughter, Deborah Wachter, of Middletown; two sons, David Wachter and wife Pam, of Middletown, and Brian Wachter, of Jefferson; four grandchildren, the Rev. Nicole Wachter, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Nathan Wachter and wife Mary, of Leesburg, Virginia, Craig Wachter and wife Aubrey, of Jefferson, and Rachel Wachter, of Middletown; three great-grandchildren, John, James and Brynn Wachter; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Don Hamlin, of Baltimore, Barbara Ohler, of Middletown, Doris Adkins and husband Woodie, of Cedarburg, Wisconsin, Ron Shapard, of Myersville, and Vickie Smith, of Hagerstown.
He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Frank Potts Jr.; his brother, Donald Lee Wachter; sisters-in-law, Grace Wachter, Janice Hamlin and Ruth Shapard; and brother-in-law, Mike Smith.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 from Zion Lutheran Church in Middletown. The Rev. Diane Day will officiate. Interment will be made in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown.