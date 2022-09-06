Osborne Francis Wachter Jr., 91, of Middletown, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Vindobona Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Braddock Heights. He was the husband of Betty Smith Wachter, his wife of nearly 71 years.

Born in Jefferson on March 12, 1931, he was a son of the late Osborne F. Sr. and Ida Cornelia Smith Wachter.