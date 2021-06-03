Pamela Bloomfield

Mrs. Pamela Ann “Pam” Bloomfield, 76, of Frederick, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital. She was the loving wife of Gary L. “Doorman” Bloomfield. Born on Dec. 21, 1944, in Presque Isle, Maine, she was a daughter of the late William and Virginia Nielander Walsh.
Pam worked most of her life as an office manager and also for her husband. She and Gary enjoyed traveling and camping.
Surviving in addition to her husband is a son, Gary A. Bloomfield and wife Holly; sister, Diane Snyder and husband James; and brother, Thomas Walsh and wife Sherry; and several nieces and nephews. Pam was preceded in death by her children, Mark and Christina Lewis; and brother, William Walsh.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.