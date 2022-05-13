Pamela Eileen Turner, originally from Troy, New York, died peacefully, surrounded by her children April 20, 2022, after battling cancer. Born Oct. 16, 1942, to the late Florence A. Lagasse and the late William G. Turner, she was raised in Tewksbury, Massachusetts by her father and his second wife, Elizabeth Hislop.
She is survived by her siblings, William Jr., Robert, Thomas and Florence; as well as children, Kim Leaird, Jeff Leaird, Amy (Santana) Parson and Andrew Santana. She leaves 12 grandchildren along with four great-grandchildren. Pamela resided in Urbana, Maryland.