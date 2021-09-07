Pamela Harris

Pamela Jane Harris, 74, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on September 2, 2021 at her home. Born March 17, 1947 in Cadillac, MI, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Jane Bunce Hurlburt.
Pamela was a graduate of DuVal High School in Beltsville, MD. She was most recently employed as a clerical assistant in Domestic Relations for Franklin County, PA until her retirement. Pamela was a member of “Sweet Adeline” with the Freedom Valley Chorus. She enjoyed singing, poetry, painting, crafts, sewing, photography, researching genealogy, gardening and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, James B. Harris, whom she married on May 14, 1966; four children, James Harris (Carrie) of Middletown, MD, Jenette Post (Scott Reeser) of Boonsboro, MD, Marcie Harris of Middletown, MD and John Harris of Chambersburg; seven grandchildren, Kelsey Schwarz (Alan), Erin Post (Brian Gilser), Alexandria Harris, Cameron Post, Brandon Hall, Daniel Wachter, and Molly Harris; one great granddaughter, Aria Marie Gilser; two sisters, Jodie Bradley (William) of Elgin, IL, and Julie Perrault of Kenosha, WI; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Gloria Benton.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 10, 2021 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. The Very Reverend Allan Wolfe, V.F. will officiate. Interment will be at 1:00 PM in Rocky Gap Veteran’s Cemetery, Flintstone, MD. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Susan G. Komen @ Komen.org.
