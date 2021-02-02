On Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, Pamela Miller Knox died at the age of 76 in Gallatin, Tennessee. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, on Aug. 14, 1944, Pam grew up in Emmitsburg, Maryland, graduating from St. Joseph’s High School. She later graduated from the University of North Carolina in Asheville and earned her paralegal degree from NYU.
Pam was a very successful real estate professional for many years at Coldwell Banker in Asheville, where she and her former husband, Fred, raised their two children, Frederick and Jennifer. She later continued her career in real estate with Crye-Leike and Coldwell Banker in Hendersonville, Tennessee.
Pam never met a stranger and made friends in the many places she lived, from Florida and Tennessee to New York and North Carolina. She was a devoted member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 37 years, taking much pride in her sobriety and deeply valuing the friendships of those on the same journey.
Her beloved daughter, Jennifer, preceded her in death, as did her mother and father, Regis and Margaret Miller. Pam is survived by her son, Fred III, and his wife, Marcie, of Gallatin, Tennessee; and grandsons, Taylor, Jonathan and Joseph. She is also survived by her brother, Gene Miller and his wife Patty, of Garner, North Carolina; sister, Kathi Miller Knier and husband John, of Charlotte, North Carolina; as well as nieces and nephews, Jean-Marc Miller, Vanessa Miller Nesspor, and Taylor, Abbi and Jack Knier.
The family asks that memorials in Pam’s name be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation (komen.org or 13770 Noel Road, #801889, Dallas, TX, 75380). Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a service celebrating her life will be held in late spring in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
Pam will be deeply missed by all who loved her. May she rest in peace in the comfort of our Lord.