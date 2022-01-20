Pamela Moreland

Pamela Nadine Moreland, 72, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, went home to be with her Lord on Jan. 15, 2022.
She was blessed with 54 years of marriage to Edwin Joseph Moreland Sr.
Born March 8, 1949, at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Harvey Wilson Fling and Edna Irene (Connelly) Fling.
Her greatest joys were spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. She loved having Sunday dinner with everyone.
She had a passion for gardening and loved her goats.
She owned her own landscaping business, Pedal Inc, for many years.
She is survived by her loving husband, Edwin Moreland Sr., of Emmitsburg; son, Edwin “Eddie Joe” Moreland Jr. and wife Kelly, of Emmitsburg; daughter, Jackie Willard and husband Dennis, of Foxville; grandsons, Jake Crigger (Heather), Brett Dove (Stephanie), Tyler Moreland, Zach Willard (Natasha) and Logan Willard; granddaughters, Brittany Moreland, Alexis Dove and Morgan Moreland; great-grandchildren, Hunter Dove, Cole Dove, Mason Dove, Weston Crigger, Ashton Crigger, Greyson Wathen, Levi Willard, Loreali Willard and Addisyn Willand; one brother, Dennis Fling (Debbie); and many extended family members and friends.
Services will be held Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Church of God, 24107 Foxville Rd. Smithsburg, Maryland, with Pastor Tim Shirley officiating. Burial will be in Tom’s Creek Cemetery, Emmitsburg, Maryland.
The family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at jldavisfh.com.