Pamela “Pam” (Yerka) Ward, 64, of Brunswick, MD, passed away on December 19, 2020, after a strong battle against stage IV non-small cell lung cancer that ultimately progressed into leptomeningeal disease.
Pam was predeceased by her father, Stephen Francis “Fritz” Yerka; her mother, Mary Helen (Simon) Yerka; and her brothers Jack and Stevie Yerka. She is survived by her partner, Vincent Vaughn; dog, Cairo; cat, Shadow; and daughter, Janene Simon, of San Diego.
If you would like to send flowers or a contribution in her name, please visit www.cockeradoptions.org. Pam’s love of animals, especially cuddly Cocker Spaniels, was channeled into her volunteer service with the Cocker Spaniel Adoption Center and its mission.
Per her wishes, Pam was cremated and will be integrated into trees as an alternate approach to death and to comply with a holistic vision to continue in life. A memorial project in Brunswick in honor of Pam will be announced soon.
A memorial service will be held on February 6, 2021, Saturday, 1:00 p.m. EST, in an online format, inclusive for all, within current health guidelines. Inquiries to pward26@gmail.com